New York Yankees (18-16, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-7, first in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-0, 1.35 ERA, .90 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rays: Javy Guerra (0-0, 6.30 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, six strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -120, Rays +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.
Tampa Bay has a 27-7 record overall and an 18-3 record in home games. The Rays have gone 6-2 in games decided by one run.
New York has an 18-16 record overall and a 7-8 record in road games. The Yankees are 13-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with nine home runs while slugging .618. Randy Arozarena is 10-for-38 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.
Anthony Volpe has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI for the Yankees. Willie Calhoun is 10-for-31 with two home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs
Yankees: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by eight runs
INJURIES: Rays: Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Fleming: day-to-day (foot), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Yankees: Oswald Peraza: day-to-day (ankle), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (hip), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
