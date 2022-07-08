Tropicana Field is viewed after a baseball game, June 5, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida, is reopening talks about the future of the Tropicana Field site where baseball's Tampa Bay Rays play their home games. Mayor Ken Welch said Wednesday, June 29, 2022 that two previous proposals for the 86-acre (348,000-square-meter) downtown location are being scrapped, with a new round of plans to be solicited beginning in mid-August. Welch, St. Petersburg's first Black mayor, has made a priority of including such things as affordable housing and greater job opportunities along with Rays baseball.