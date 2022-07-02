TORONTO — The Rays expected the strong start from likely All-Star Shane McClanahan in Saturday’s opening game of a doubleheader.
Hits coming from throughout the lineup — with 13 total, and all nine starters getting at least one — was an unexpected bonus, and the impetus for the 6-2 win that snapped the Rays’ season high-matching four-game losing streak.
Catcher Rene Pinto, who went into the game with a .167 average, had the biggest hit, a two-run run single in the three-run fifth inning that marked the Rays’ biggest outburst in a single frame in nearly a week (since the seventh inning Sunday).
Wander Franco had his first home run since April 26 — a span of 35 games, 135 at-bats and a 3 1/2 week injured list stay.
Isaac Paredes, who had cooled after his torrid steak, also homered. It still was his seventh in his last nine games, and his team-high 12th, all in 31 games since May 18.
It was just the second time this season (also June 8) that all nine Rays starters had a hit.
The Rays improved to 41-36 and headed into the 6:07 p.m. nightcap with Drew Rasmussen slated to return from the injured list to start.
McClanahan, meanwhile, delivered yet another stellar start, allowing just one run and three hits over seven innings, walking one and striking out 10, including five of his last six.
Put another way, he gave up hits to two of the first three Toronto hitters, leading to a run, then retired 10 straight and 20 of 22 overall.
McClanahan improved to 9-3 with a 1.74 ERA, and continued a remarkable run of consistently good outings, now 10 in a row of six or more innings with at least seven strikeouts and two or fewer earned runs.
That is the longest such streak over a single season in American League history, and the longest in the majors since Randy Johnson had 14 in a row for Arizona in 1999. Pedro Martinez had a streak of 14 for Boston over the 1999-2000 seasons, with seven in each.
Before the game, manager Kevin Cash said raved about McClanahan’s consistency.
“That’s what makes the good one’s really special,” Cash said. “He’s been consistent just the way that he’s been able to back up each outing. And you marvel at how he’s evolved as a pitcher where it was (just) stuff/stuff. Now it’s stuff/command and versatility with a four-pitch mix.”
Also, Cash said: “I think he’s learned a lot about himself and the ability to — when he’s got to get off something, to get back on something or when he’s got a dial it up a little bit. When you know there’s runners out there and he’s got to turn 95 (mph) into 99, he knows how to manage that.”
