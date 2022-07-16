ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier acknowledged Saturday that his season — and potentially his Rays career — could be over due to his left hip issue.
In shifting Kiermiaier from the 10- to 60-day injured list, the Rays delayed his return until at least Sept. 8, a move he said was the right one given his injury, which sidelined him July 9 for the second time this season.
“I think everyone knew that I wasn’t going to be back anytime soon,” he said.
Kiermaier, 32, is scheduled to see hip specialist Dr. J.W. Thomas Byrd in Nashville, Tenn., after the coming All-Star break, but his comments indicate he already knows the options are not encouraging for a return this season and he may require surgery.
Plus, manager Kevin Cash said, “I think that’s ... the direction it’s going.”
“Just got to keep everything under wraps until a decision is made (after consulting with Dr. Byrd), and then we’ll go from there,” Kiermaier said.
A Ray since the 2010 draft, Kiermaier said the finality of such a decision has been hard to grasp.
“Hasn’t really hit me just yet,” he said. “But I’ve definitely over this past week have had a whirlwind of emotions going through my mind. But until everything is set in stone, then I will comment on that a little bit more. But for right now I’m kind of in that limbo in between period. But I think we’ll all know here shortly.”
Hovering over this scenario is that Kiermaier is in the last guaranteed year of his contract with the Rays, with a $13 million team option or a $2.5 million buyout for next season. It is also possible they could work out a new lower-priced deal for him to stay.
Brandon Lowe back, Jonathan Aranda sent down
Brandon Lowe (low back issue) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and inserted into the No. 2 spot in the lineup against the Orioles for his first big-league action since May 15.
“Immediately it just feels like a thicker lineup,” Cash said. “Brandon has been a force with a bat in his hand in our division for a couple years. I’m glad that he’s healthy.”
Lefty Ryan Yarbrough was called up and started Saturday, filling in for Josh Fleming, who was hurt while filling in for Jeffrey Springs (also on the injured list).
Infielder Jonathan Aranda, who has made a good impression in two short big league stints (going 6 for 16), was sent to Triple-A, with plans to have him get some outfield time at Durham to increase his versatility. Reliever Ralph Garza Jr. was also sent down. Kiermaier’s shift to the 60-day list opened a 40-man roster spot of Lowe.
Also, right-hander Cooper Criswell was claimed off waivers from the Angels and sent to Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster for Criswell, 25, who is completing rehab from a shoulder injury, pitcher Shane Baz (elbow sprain) moved to the 60-day injured list, delaying a return to Sept. 12.
Miscellany
Top pitching prospect Taj Bradley was slated to start in Saturday night’s All-Star Futures Game, then be promoted from Double-A Montgomery to Durham. Bulls infielder Curtis Mead also was to play in Los Angeles, hitting eighth. ... Reliever Pete Fairbanks, out since spring with a lat strain, is expected to be activated Sunday. ... Right-hander Yonny Chirinos made his first game appearance since August 2020 Tommy John surgery, throwing an inning in a Florida Complex League game Saturday. “I just just texted him ‘Congrats,’ ” Cash said. “He’s such a good guy. He’s worked so hard. He’s had plenty of hiccups. So very encouraged with his outing. (Rehab pitching coach Rick Knapp) posted all over our Slack message board about him. He had a big picture of him smiling in the dugout. So I was happy for Yonny.”
