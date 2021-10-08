ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The playoffs are different, as everyone says.
But not on opening night for the Rays, who looked very much like the best team in the American League in beating the Red Sox 5-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-five Division Series.
Much of what carried the Rays to 100 wins during the season was on display Thursday before a loud, towel-waving —but not sold-out —crowd of 27,419 at Tropicana Field.
Rookie Shane McClanahan delivered a strong five-inning start. A parade of relievers took it from there. The defense was tidy. There were clutch hits throughout the lineup, with a run-scoring double by rookie Wander Franco, and home runs by Nelson Cruz and October 2020 star Randy Arozarena, who added to the excitement by stealing home in the seventh.
The Rays Arozarena, sporting a pair of new cowboy boots on the field pre-game, led off with a walk by Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez, who wouldn’t get through the second.were playing their first playoff game at Tropicana Field with fans since Oct. 8, 2019, and seemed energized by the crowd. They certainly got off to a good start, McClanahan striking out three around a single in the top of the first, then taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom.
Franco, the 20-year-old playing in his 71st big-league game, laced a ball to left-centerfield. Arozarena raced toward third, and when Sox centerfielder Enrique Hernandez bobbled the ball, Rays third-base coach Rodney Linares made a good call to send Arozarena home.
Franco ended up at second on what was scored a double, took third on Cruz’s deep flyout and scored when Yandy Diaz hustled down the line and slid head first to first for an infield hit.
Cruz, the veteran DH acquired in July at a high cost to bolster the offense, did just that, with a home run in the third off the C-ring — C as in Cruz — catwalk.
They made it 4-0 in the fifth when Arozarena, in a flashback to his record-smashing 2020 October, homered deep to left. He patted his chest, tossed his bat, gestured to the Rays dugout as he headed around the bases. When he returned to leftfield for the sixth, fans were chanting “Ran-dy, Ran-dy, Ran-dy.”
There were more and louder cheers for him in the seventh. After getting to third on a two-out walk and another Franco double, Arozarena — taking a big lead against lefty Josh Taylor with the Sox shifted against lefty hitter Brandon Lowe — broke for home and made it easily. It was the first steal of home in a playoff game since Javier Baez for the Cubs in the 2016 National League Championship Series.
McClanahan, the 24-year-old rookie lefty from USF, gave the Rays five solid innings in his first playoff start, allowing five hits and no walks, striking out three, throwing 82 pitches (55 strikes), getting out of what little trouble he faced.
MClanahan was the second rookie to make a traditional (non-opener) start for the Rays in a playoff series opener, joining Matt Moore, who did so for the 2011 Division Series at Texas. Two other rookies made traditional starts later in playoff series for the Rays, Jeremy Hellickson in 2011 and Wade Davis in 2010.
The Rays went to the bullpen from there, with JT Chargois and David Robertson working an inning each and J.P. Feyereisen the final two.
Game 2 is Friday night, with the Rays starting rookie Shane Baz against Red Sox ace lefty Chris Sale.
