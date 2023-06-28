Tampa Bay Rays (54-28, first in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (48-32, first in the NL West)
Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (9-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-4, 7.82 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -155, Diamondbacks +133; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to break a three-game road losing streak.
Arizona is 24-18 in home games and 48-32 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.
Tampa Bay is 20-18 in road games and 54-28 overall. The Rays have the third-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.65.
Wednesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has a .296 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 20 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs. Christian Walker is 16-for-39 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.
Wander Franco has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 37 RBI for the Rays. Jose Siri is 10-for-34 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs
Rays: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)
Rays: Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
