Tampa Bay Rays (54-27, first in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-32, first in the NL West)
Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (5-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -125, Rays +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Yandy Diaz had four hits on Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Royals.
Arizona has a 23-18 record at home and a 47-32 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.
Tampa Bay has gone 20-17 in road games and 54-27 overall. The Rays have a 27-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.
The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .294 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 17-for-39 with six doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.
Wander Franco has 20 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Rays. Diaz is 15-for-42 with two doubles over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs
Rays: 5-5, .279 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)
Rays: Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
