Pittsburgh Pirates (20-10, first in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (24-6, first in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-0, 3.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (5-0, 2.12 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -215, Pirates +178; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Tampa Bay is 15-2 in home games and 24-6 overall. The Rays have a 4-1 record in games decided by one run.
Pittsburgh is 20-10 overall and 11-6 on the road. The Pirates have a 14-4 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has four doubles, seven home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .316 for the Rays. Josh Lowe is 14-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.
Bryan Reynolds has a .330 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 10 doubles, a triple and five home runs. Carlos Santana is 11-for-36 with seven RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs
Pirates: 7-3, .278 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs
INJURIES: Rays: Josh Fleming: day-to-day (foot), Pete Fairbanks: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Pirates: Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.