TAMPA, Fla. — The Rays’ offseason to-do list typically includes exploring long-term contracts with several of their top young players.
And they have started those conversations with Wander Franco, the 20-year-old shortstop who made a dazzling debut this season.
The Rays, according to a report from the Dominican Republic, have proposed a “10-year-plus commitment worth between $150-200 (million).”
Rays officials, citing a long-standing policy about player matters such as trades or contract negotiations, declined to comment on the report or confirm talks had been held. Franco’s agent, Manny Paula, did not reply to a message.
According to the report by Yancen Pujols for the Spanish-language El Caribe newspaper, “Franco’s camp is studying the offer and are expected to counteroffer,” so it appears there are still negotiations to be held and no deal is imminent.
Under the current system, Franco would be under the Rays’ control for six more seasons, through 2027, so a 10-year deal would buy out four additional years of free agency.
But those rules could be different starting next year, as a new collective bargaining agreement is being negotiated and could include changes in the eligibility requirements for arbitration and free agency, which likely complicates the negotiations.
Franco was called up from Triple-A on June 22 and made a smashing debut. After a couple weeks of getting adjusted, he showed the hype was real, leading all AL rookies after the All-Star break with a .314 average, 69 hits and 45 runs while striking out only three times in his last 97 plate appearances. He finished third in the AL Rookie of the Year voting despite playing in only 70 games.
