Toronto Blue Jays (18-16, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (20-14, second in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (4-0, 1.75 ERA, .89 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (1-1, 2.12 ERA, .77 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -130, Rays +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.
Tampa Bay has a 10-8 record at home and a 20-14 record overall. The Rays have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .303.
Toronto has a 10-6 record at home and an 18-16 record overall. The Blue Jays have hit 37 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.
The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco is second on the Rays with a .286 batting average, and has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, five walks and 15 RBI. Manuel Margot is 12-for-24 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.
George Springer has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal is 11-for-31 with six doubles over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .206 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs
Blue Jays: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by 12 runs
INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (), Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (), Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
