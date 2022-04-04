PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Rays traded outfielder Austin Meadows to the Tigers on Monday night.
The return is infielder Isaac Paredes and a draft pick.
And the immediate benefit is that it frees up a spot on the opening-day roster expected to go to top outfield prospect Josh Lowe.
Paredes, 23, is a right-handed-hitting infielder who played parts of the last two seasons with the Tigers, hitting .215 with two homers and 11 RBIs.
He is considered a good defender at second and third base, and profiles to provide more offense than some of the Rays’ other young infielders. With a high contact and walk rate, he is somewhat similar in style to Yandy Diaz.
The draft pick is a competitive balance round B selection in June and will be somewhere around the 70th pick.
The Rays had been talking before and after the lockout about trading Meadows, whose limited defensive skills had him targeted primarily for designated hitter duties during the season. Plus, the Rays were a bit left-handed heavy in their lineup.
Meadows, 26, was a productive hitter, posting 33 home runs in 2019 and a team-leading 106 RBIs last season. With Detroit, he could have the opportunity to play with his brother, Parker, who is a promising Tigers prospect.
