Baltimore Orioles (0-2) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (2-0)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-0); Rays: Corey Kluber (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -211, Orioles +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will look to sweep a three-game series with a win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 52-29 at home last season. The Rays averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 222 home runs.
Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 25-56 on the road last season. The Orioles scored 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 5.9.
INJURIES: Rays: Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Orioles: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
