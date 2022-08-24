ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays shortstop Wander Franco said Wednesday his surgically repaired right hand is feeling better. He expects to resume his rehab assignment soon but didn’t have a specific date.
“I feel super good right now and getting better,” he said via team interpreter Manny Navarro.
Franco took batting practice on the field with the team and said how he comes out of that will determine his timetable.
“I’m going to do a full workout, see how it feels, and then I should be able to go to Durham after that,” he said.
Franco seemed to get through the session OK but spent several minutes afterward talking with third-base coach Rodney Linares and several players pointing to spots on the hand. He also took ground balls and did infield drills.
Franco broke the hamate bone in his right hand on a swing July 9 and had surgery three days later. He joined the Triple-A Durham team in Norfolk last week to start his rehab assignment but left his first game (Aug. 16) after two plate appearances due to soreness. He returned to St. Petersburg a few days later to get treatment.
“I think I might have just gotten there a little earlier than I thought to get to Triple-A for the rehab,” he said.
Franco hit flipped balls in the cage on Tuesday and said that session went well.
“It didn’t bother me much at all, and I’m hoping (Wednesday) will be the same,” he said. “It doesn’t hurt me anymore on the right side. Thank God that I feel a lot better there.”
As for his targeted return to big league games?
“Hopefully soon,” Franco said. “The sooner, the better.”
©2022 Tampa Bay Times. Visit tampabay.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
