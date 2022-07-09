CINCINNATI — Rays shortstop Wander Franco is headed to the injured list and could be sidelined 6-8 weeks if he needs surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand.
Franco left Saturday’s game against the Reds after his first at-bat due to what the team said was “discomfort in his right hand and wrist” and will have further evaluation Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Manager Kevin Cash said it’s likely Franco sustained a hamate fracture, but they will wait for him to see hand specialist Dr. Doug Carlan.
Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is also heading to the injured list with a recurrence of the left-hip issue that sidelined him last month. Jonathan Aranda and Luke Raley are the likely callups from Triple-A Durham to replace them on the active roster.
Franco fouled off a 100.2-mph fastball from Hunter Greene to get to a 1-2 count, then noticeably grimaced, bent over in the batters box and shook his right hand. He called time and stepped out to take one gentle practice swing, then took a called third strike, headed to the dugout and left the game.
The dynamic switch-hitter was on the injured list for 23 games this season due to a right quad strain and other leg issues, returning to action June 26. In 13 games since returning, he was 11 for 49 (.224) with nine singles, though he did have a 10-game hitting streak that ended Saturday.
Newcomer Yu Chang took Franco’s place in the lineup and played second base, with Taylor Walls sliding from second to shortstop.
