Raytheon Technologies employees gave out more than 150 backpacks to local students at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence.
The company gave out backpacks filled with notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, rulers, crayons, colored pencils, glue sticks and sticky notes. Everyone was also given popsicles as an added treat to cool off during the scorching afternoon on Friday, Aug. 13.
This is part of a years-long partnership between Raytheon and the club that includes the annual school supplies drive and various sponsorships of activities at the club.
“I lead a STEM program for girls called GIRL Lab at the club. Since the pandemic, we have continued to operate the program virtually. It feels good to finally be here in person and provide these kids with the resources and supplies they need to go back to school,” said Meredith Monaco, an engineer with Raytheon who volunteers at the club.