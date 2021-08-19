GROVELAND
340-342 Main St.: Wellington Prop MA LLC to Main St. Rivside Group LLC, $779,000
HAVERHILL
7 Sister Road: Kenoza Properties LLC to SDSE E. Broadway LLC, $250,000
9 Allison Circle: Amanda J. and Thomas G. Cable to Adam M. and Stacey J. Lipman, $735,000
106 Atlanta St. Unit 106: Robert V. Jordan to Lania C. Edward, $300,000
19 Bartlett St.: Arilys Fantini-Hernandez to Angel M. Manon, $570,000
41 Brandon Road: Cesarina Suarez and Wilson D. Guzman to Valery Osias, $460,000
396 Brandy Brow Road: Amanda M. and Louis Difiore to Caroline M. Garcia, $575,000
114 Brickett Hill Circle Unit 114: John and Nancy Mckenna to Debra and John Quinlan, $372,000
1350 Broadway: Stephen A Gorski RET and Stephen A. Gorski to Lorenzo Alvarado and Yorian Vega, $550,000
26 Country Hollow Lane Unit 26: JMA RET and C T. Archambault to Magalys Gomez, $350,000
79 Cross Road Unit 79: Jeremy P. and Kaileigh E. Mallin to Rimoon Shaker, $415,000
116 Cross Road: Cruickshank Norman J Est and Robin J. Cruickshank to Sarai M. Coleman and Steven Lavoris-Coleman, $470,000
42 Eastland Terracre: Edward W. and Kristine L. Sheehan to Ruth Ann Zarach, $621,000
155 Farrwood Dr. Unit 155: Tiffany M. Cook and TD Bank NA to JMF Realty LLC, $238,000
25 Fountain St.: Graham Thomas R Est and Robert A. Greenlaw to Commonwealth Collective, $465,000
94 Front 9 Dr.: Front 9 Drive LLC to David E. Schneider, $695,000
125 Gale Ave.: Thomas A. Dipietro to Michele M. Yao, $753,000
27 Greenville St.: Bonita J. and Clint J. Clay to Christopher and Rebecca Richardson, $620,000
30 Greystone Ave.: Brian Cordeiro to Maria Fusco and Deborah Cahill, $425,000
95 Homestead St.: Shannon K. and Vincent K. Pettis to Malika Erroboa, $550,000
107 Jericho Road: Gary G. and Patricia A. Morin to Rita Greene-Jambor and Paul Jambor, $670,000
23 Kathy Dr. Unit 23: Kim Antoniello to Rachel F. Konitzer and Ryan Ward, $296,000
120 Linwood St.: New Ephesus LLC to Debra J. Deltoro and Toni B. Wilson, $460,000
26 Longview St.: Diamontopoulos S Est and Faith E. Delaney to Makeover Pros LLC, $190,000
24 Macon Ave.: Laurin Knight to Harlan Knight, $80,000
333 N. Broadway: 333 North Broadway RT and Jack Tatirosian to Bradford Unlimited Corp, $110,000
17 Ridgeland Heights Road: Carol A. and Kenneth B. Molitor to Lauren E. and Michael Manzi, $610,000
104 Riverdale Ave. Unit 104: Phillip M. and Rebecca A. Muirhead to Esteffania B. and Kemi O. Rodriguez, $440,000
3 S Webster St.: Gary J. Sewell to Jose M. Zamora, $450,000
51 Spruce St.: Kimball Theodore J Est and Kyle Kimball to Sinead Coates-Lutz, $320,000
12 Titcomb St.: Culbert FT and Jane R. Culbert to Josemar Gomes-Dacosta and Dyane DaSilva, $485,000
625 W. Lowell Ave. Unit 23: Christopher Colizzi to George Y. and Sana T. Wakim, $190,000
15 Westminster Ave.: Cynthia A. Richard to Jeffrey Krell, $580,000
10 Whitcomb St.: Maria G. and Mariano Mendez to Felix and Fredy Perez, $600,000
54 Woodland Park Dr. Unit 54: Denise J. Tragiou to Victor Ciardello, $410,000