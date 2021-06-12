HAVERHILL
400 Amesbury Line Road: Bryan W. Sutherland to Joseph and Nancy Ignacio, $520,000
1126-1128 Boston Road: Snow Estates LLC to Stephen S. Lu, $450,000
1438 Broadway: Jennifer Masi and Amy E. Roberge to Ryan Otoole, $520,000
30 Byron St.: Benson FT and Samantha J. Kalman to Louis A. Baez and Ana G. Lopez-Salazar, $560,000
111 Groveland St.: Matthew S. Murray to Ashley and Scott Chambers, $455,000
20 Hazel St.: Bradford Unlimited Corp to Morine Kyando and Philip Tarimo, $560,000
47 Hunters Run Place Unit 47: Nancy L. Marshall to Leo R. Loughman, $289,900
71 Hunters Run Pacel Unit 71: Josephine F. Thomas to Act RT and Timothy J. Moolic, $215,000
380 Kenoza St.: Taplin FT and Corrine A. Taplin to David N. and Lynn R. Peterson, $511,000
76 Lowell Ave.: Barbara E. and James C. Jesionowski to Courtney Failla, $477,000
8 Myles Standish Drive Unit 12a: John M. Mitchell to Brian Eby, $203,000
58 Observatory Ave.: Kierstin Z. Morse and Jason H. Swift to Jose Felix, $461,000
17 Orchard Ave. Unit J: Thomas Conlon to Robert Adelizzi and Kristen Osgoos, $256,000
669 Primrose St.: Steven Allen to Ana Garcia and Ricardo Vargas, $560,000
77 River St. Unit 8: 74 River Street LLC to James Fullam, $190,000
119 River St.: Marc C. and Rebecca M. Bellisario to Richard L. Chase, $590,000
235 River St.: Francis A. Hebb to Kenneth J. Louf, $612,500
42 Rosebud Ave.: Alice Ferronetti to Trevor Ferronetti and Melanie H. Davis, $400,000
9 Ruth Circle: Jaclyn M. Bent and William P. Forbes to Joseph E. Petrosino, $640,000
619 S. Main St. Unit D: Sherryl L. Sants to Nathaniel R. Shannon, $285,000
35 S. Pine St.: Associate Solutions LLC to Eric T. and Melissa B. Corkum, $450,000
115 S. Pleasant St.: Drew FT and Cynthia A. Dorazio to Felix Garcia, $332,000
80 Steeplechase Ct. Unit 80: Celine A. Bernier to Valerie Bernier, $275,000
4 Varnum St.: John&Lynn Ferguson RET and John J. Ferguson to Wilmer Jimenez, $425,000
675 W. Lowell Ave.: Allison T. and Michael D. Myers to Gavin G. and Laurie M. Davis, $528,000
155 Washington St. Unit 5: Brian K. and Emily Boulger to Brian Alves, $255,000
81 Willie St. Unit 81: Michael Pisano to Rostyslav Kharchenko and Gina T. Trakadas, $416,000