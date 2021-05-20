29 11th Ave.: Luz Polanco to Andrew Waters, $576,000
2 15th Ave., Unit 2: Jeffrey Folsom to Alicia Nassor and Brian M. Shea, $337,500
9-11 Abbott St.: Kneeland Donna J Est and Kim M. Kneeland to Angel J. Genao and Yamira E. Rivas, $510,000
16 Auburn St.: Ambrose Prop New Eng LLC to 16 Auburn St RT and Susan Merck, $360,000
14 Back 9 Drive: JNS RT and Sheldon B. Small to Jason D. and Rosemary Cabrera, $620,000
25 Bennington St.: Maureen R. and Michael E. Vallieres to Leonardo T. Fraga, $315,000
16 Braewood Drive: Kathy J. and Laura Duffy to Ariana and Cheryl Dekeon, $500,000
149 Carleton St.: Nollie O. and Ronald A. Parolisi to Jason T. Mazza and Keira Burke-Mazza, $615,000
103 Casablanca Court, Unit 103: Mindy L. Isabelle to Dharmendra and Nili D. Patel, $320,000
21 Chandler St.: 21 Chandler Street RT and William P. Boland to Maria and Ryan Cantwell, $370,000
52 Corliss Hill Road: 52 Corliss Hill Rd T and Michael Lesiczka to Anna Gisela-Kelchlin and Benjamin M. Kelchlin, $825,000
10 Denworth Bell Circle, Unit 10: Rocio and Diego A. Pena to Paul Berrios, $401,000
45 Goodale St.: Jose A. and Lucia B. Castillo to Ashley L. and Matthew G. Miles, $470,000
5 Gove St.: Anthony A. and Catherine J. Mccormick to Tammy Bottner and Daniel J. Carlat, $600,000
65 Greenough St., Unit 65: Geena E. Blanchard to Enmery N. Nunez, $339,000
9 Hanscom Ave.: David J. Gioia to Luis F. Marroquin, $425,000
23 Haverhill St.: Pinnacle Builders LLC to Michael P. Boccia and Maureen Pollet, $600,000
127 High St.: Cullen Burns RT and Dianne A. Burns to Marcos A. Rodriguez, $325,000
129 High St.: High Realty 129 LLC to Marcos A. Rodriguez, $325,000
2 Lackey St.: Bailey M. Belfiore to Rkaco LLC, $435,000
2 Lakewood Circle: Lee and Rhonda Maserian to June Maserian, $229,000
103 Laurel Ave.: Jennie L. and Patrick J. Mcneil to Luis A. Almeida and Deborah L. Murray, $370,000
24 Lilac Lane, Unit 16: Crystal G. Grimes to Diane and Thomas P. Suslak, $332,000
24 Lisa Lane: Deborah A. and Richard Pace to Ruiping Wang, $620,000
18 Maynard Ave.: Robert W. Vivier to Leila Aviles and Marcia Cruz, $292,000
28 Morgan Drive, Unit 28: Daniel Oboyle to Anthony J. Rachwal and Sara M. Scully, $278,000
15 Morningside Drive: Katherine R Dunkley RET and Katherine R. Dunkley to Florence Ekoyata, $596,900
46 North Ave.: Maria and Ryan Cantwell to James J. Grant and Amy J. Whitten, $630,000
27 North St.: Odilis Catalina to Carlos J. Ramirez-Abreu and Dayanna Rojas, $575,000
32 Northwood Terrace: Sandler IRT and Bradley Sandler to Matthew Laplante and Jana L. Stevens, $380,000
11 Rutherford Ave.: Tyler J. Huebner to Dimitri Eleftherakis and Maria Wolters, $600,000
45 S. Central St.: Justin Gagola and Araceli Rangel to Brianna Duprey and Ben Pena, $455,000
72 S. Merrill St.: Christopher C. Kelley and Monica Boland-Kelley to Julie Boland-Kelley, $320,000
65 S. Pleasant St., Unit A: Timothy Leblanc and Emily Oreilly to Phillip Edward, $340,000
South Prospect Street, Lot 719: Ellen Roche to Pinnacle Builders LLC, $190,000
20 Sandler Terrace, Unit 20: Sarah Dakubu and Lane B. Meyer to Aracely Modesto, $395,000
5-7 Vernon St., Unit 5: Elizabeth A. Farmosa and Jeremy S. Wegrzyn to Ninette S. Diiorio, $205,000
24 Washington St., Unit 202: Conte Michael L Est and Joyce M. Lafrance to James T. Ventola, $238,000
603 Washington St., Unit 603: Davric RT Inc to Surrbhi Dhingra, $388,000
22 Whittier Place: Thomas R. Bergeron to Maureen R. and Michael E. Vallieres, $200,000
22 Whittier Place: Isaias Cerezo and Isis G. Quintana to Thomas R. Bergeron, $446,000