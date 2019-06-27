50 10th Ave.: 50 10th Avenue RT and Michael S. Murpht to Xia Gu, $205,000
22 Bard St.: Bank Of America NA to Diverse Real Estate LLC, $278,900
12-14 Broad St.: Daniel J. and Gary Moskal to M A. Casado-Defernandez and Tonito D. Fernandez, $450,000
87 Casablanca Court, Unit 87: RSN 3 LLC to Dianna and Misael Casado, $209,000
2 Catalina Way: Dennysville-Lyons RT and Jams H. Lyons to Michael J. Wofford and Roseann L. Ehrhard-Wofford, $659,900
84 Den Worth Bell Circle, Unit 84: Brady Sullivan Haverhill to Christopher J. and Linda I. Bertolino, $339,900
14 Florence Ave.: James S. Peters to Matthew A. Colon and Lauren P. Fulgoni, $410,000
205 Groveland St.: Robert Poley to Winwin Properties LLC, $175,792
134 How St.: Under Control LLC to Kelly A. and Richard A. Pesce, $297,000
8 Klondike Ave.: Mongeau Richard R Est and Gregory Mongeau to Celestina Rosario, $420,000
8 Lafayette Ave.: Francisco and Maria Vargas to Alexandra Tejada, $401,000
56 Lexington Ave.: Pashigian Sark Est and Elise J. Pashigian to Eric R. Heath, $370,000
145 Mercury Terrace, Unit 145: Raul E. Velez to Rebecca Frank and Christopher Kenneally, $227,500
9 Parker Lane: Dean C. and Donna M. Renaud to Victor H. Caraballo, $565,000
79 S. Central St.: Andrea Puisys and US Bank NA to Bradford Unlimited Corp, $229,000
124 Warrenton Road: Jonathan L. Furnari to Arthur J. Tanguay, $297,000
108 Whittaker Ave.: US Bank NA Tr to LDG Realty LLC, $215,000
19 Woodland Park Drive, Unit 19: Timothy Oleary to Kaitlin M. and Kathleen N. Koehler, $285,000