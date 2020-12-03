ANDOVER

2 Apollo Circle: Linda Lipton to Naima Charii and Radouane Zouaoui, $570,000

2 Boardwalk Drive Unit 2: Roshan Hissain and Nasreen Sultan to Joseph Chartier, $630,825

9 Center St: Theodore R. and Shannon E. Witman to Jennifer B. Fecteau, $300,000

1 Delphi Circle: Stephen G. and Margaret M. Reppucci to Carolyn M. Praught, $690,000

182 Elm St: Laura C. Corry to Caroline S. Holley, $570,000

33 Fleming Ave: Fleming Ave Andover LLC to Sanjeev and Vimal Bahl, $859,900

2 Fulton Rd: Old Friends RT and Jose Sanchez to Mark J. Bradshaw and Vanessa Lau, $630,000

370 High Plain Rd: Jeffrey M. and Karen N. Guida to Muthukumar Arumugam and Divyaprabha Eswaramoorthy, $750,000

4 Linda Rd: Mary E. Janeiro to Robert J. and Alessandra E. Mchugh, $586,000

2 Olympia Way: Lee FT and Barbara K. Lee to Christopher J. Daly and Tessa Hite, $734,000

6 Peach Tree Path: Patricia A. and James H. Haugh to Suzanne Thelen and Eric Abenaim, $750,000

7 Rattlesnake Hill Rd: George E. and Bethany J. Lecain to Balzotti Global Const LLC, $345,000

4 Rogers Brk E: Adrienne Laurentano LT and Arthur M. Lauretano to Jonathan D. Hahn and Jennifer J. Wang, $804,000

46 Sagamore Drive : E Edwards Gustein RET and Steven Gutstein to Alan ShihYen-Kao, $877,000

9 Shirley Rd: Carol Ann Cummings RET and Carol A. Cummings to Neil R. and Zoe A. Wiseman, $649,900

36 Taylor Cove Drive Unit 36: Suibing Huang and Guangbin Xiao to Muxi Chen and Jian Lan, $730,000

5 Tucker Rd: Lange Miller FT and Janvier Lange-Miller to SAI Builders LLC, $270,000

12 Tucker Rd: Andrada&Angelo 2020 RET and Steven Andrada to Gwendolyn M. Wilmes, $790,000

70 Washington Park Drive Unit 6: Thomas F. and Josephine E. Comparato to Jaclyn Esposito, $255,000

70 Washington Park Drive Unit 9: 70c Washington Park RT and Carol A. Callan to Kuilian and Judy Z. Tang, $210,000

7 York St.: RZ Properties LLC to Sheila J. and Diane M. Cox, $465,000

 

 

 

 

NORTH ANDOVER

40 Cedar Lane: Michael K. and Lynne R. Quinlan to Kevin J. and Michaela L. Foster, $530,000

210 Chickering Road Unit 302a: Frank E. Lucas to Steven R. and Mary C. Roth, $390,000

210 Chickering Road Unit 304a: Mcadoo Ann V Est and Michael E. Gildea to Stephanie Tremblay, $174,600

2 Fernview Ave. Unit 9: Linda Appleby-Armstrong and Frank R. Whitney to Cynthia Ciampoli, $240,000

73 Jefferson St. Unit 73: Robert J. Smith and Alex R. Scarelli to Vyctoria E. Smith and Matthew Malewicki, $255,000

230 Osgood St.: Guitaud Laguerre to Jolmi Minaya, $750,000

222 Pleasant St.: Kodys Barbara J Est and Jordyn Keating-Kodys to David and Debra C. Steele, $375,000

235 Raleigh Tavern Lane: Starrett FT and David P. Starrett to Christopher and Laura Hevey, $858,000

399 Rea St.: RDM Rea Street LLC to Eric and Maureen Mclean, $1,080,500

115 Sutton Hill Road: Kathleen R. Piotte to Meaghan C. Foster, $600,000

1717 Turnpike St.: Philotimo RT LLC to 1717 Turnpike RT and Charles A. Pastios, $175,000

3 Walker Road Unit 5: Lindsay and Jane E. Reynolds to Gail M. Holland, $230,000

5 Walker Road Unit 12: Lauren Hemingway and Robert T. Paro to Anan Makdesi, $225,000

46 White Birch Lane: Matthew R. Ruggiero and Amanda Nichols to Kyle M. Burke and Kathleen N. Connelly, $675,000

 

