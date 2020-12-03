ANDOVER
2 Apollo Circle: Linda Lipton to Naima Charii and Radouane Zouaoui, $570,000
2 Boardwalk Drive Unit 2: Roshan Hissain and Nasreen Sultan to Joseph Chartier, $630,825
9 Center St: Theodore R. and Shannon E. Witman to Jennifer B. Fecteau, $300,000
1 Delphi Circle: Stephen G. and Margaret M. Reppucci to Carolyn M. Praught, $690,000
182 Elm St: Laura C. Corry to Caroline S. Holley, $570,000
33 Fleming Ave: Fleming Ave Andover LLC to Sanjeev and Vimal Bahl, $859,900
2 Fulton Rd: Old Friends RT and Jose Sanchez to Mark J. Bradshaw and Vanessa Lau, $630,000
370 High Plain Rd: Jeffrey M. and Karen N. Guida to Muthukumar Arumugam and Divyaprabha Eswaramoorthy, $750,000
4 Linda Rd: Mary E. Janeiro to Robert J. and Alessandra E. Mchugh, $586,000
2 Olympia Way: Lee FT and Barbara K. Lee to Christopher J. Daly and Tessa Hite, $734,000
6 Peach Tree Path: Patricia A. and James H. Haugh to Suzanne Thelen and Eric Abenaim, $750,000
7 Rattlesnake Hill Rd: George E. and Bethany J. Lecain to Balzotti Global Const LLC, $345,000
4 Rogers Brk E: Adrienne Laurentano LT and Arthur M. Lauretano to Jonathan D. Hahn and Jennifer J. Wang, $804,000
46 Sagamore Drive : E Edwards Gustein RET and Steven Gutstein to Alan ShihYen-Kao, $877,000
9 Shirley Rd: Carol Ann Cummings RET and Carol A. Cummings to Neil R. and Zoe A. Wiseman, $649,900
36 Taylor Cove Drive Unit 36: Suibing Huang and Guangbin Xiao to Muxi Chen and Jian Lan, $730,000
5 Tucker Rd: Lange Miller FT and Janvier Lange-Miller to SAI Builders LLC, $270,000
12 Tucker Rd: Andrada&Angelo 2020 RET and Steven Andrada to Gwendolyn M. Wilmes, $790,000
70 Washington Park Drive Unit 6: Thomas F. and Josephine E. Comparato to Jaclyn Esposito, $255,000
70 Washington Park Drive Unit 9: 70c Washington Park RT and Carol A. Callan to Kuilian and Judy Z. Tang, $210,000
7 York St.: RZ Properties LLC to Sheila J. and Diane M. Cox, $465,000
NORTH ANDOVER
40 Cedar Lane: Michael K. and Lynne R. Quinlan to Kevin J. and Michaela L. Foster, $530,000
210 Chickering Road Unit 302a: Frank E. Lucas to Steven R. and Mary C. Roth, $390,000
210 Chickering Road Unit 304a: Mcadoo Ann V Est and Michael E. Gildea to Stephanie Tremblay, $174,600
2 Fernview Ave. Unit 9: Linda Appleby-Armstrong and Frank R. Whitney to Cynthia Ciampoli, $240,000
73 Jefferson St. Unit 73: Robert J. Smith and Alex R. Scarelli to Vyctoria E. Smith and Matthew Malewicki, $255,000
230 Osgood St.: Guitaud Laguerre to Jolmi Minaya, $750,000
222 Pleasant St.: Kodys Barbara J Est and Jordyn Keating-Kodys to David and Debra C. Steele, $375,000
235 Raleigh Tavern Lane: Starrett FT and David P. Starrett to Christopher and Laura Hevey, $858,000
399 Rea St.: RDM Rea Street LLC to Eric and Maureen Mclean, $1,080,500
115 Sutton Hill Road: Kathleen R. Piotte to Meaghan C. Foster, $600,000
1717 Turnpike St.: Philotimo RT LLC to 1717 Turnpike RT and Charles A. Pastios, $175,000
3 Walker Road Unit 5: Lindsay and Jane E. Reynolds to Gail M. Holland, $230,000
5 Walker Road Unit 12: Lauren Hemingway and Robert T. Paro to Anan Makdesi, $225,000
46 White Birch Lane: Matthew R. Ruggiero and Amanda Nichols to Kyle M. Burke and Kathleen N. Connelly, $675,000