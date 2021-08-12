GROVELAND

47 Gardner St.: Emily R. and Samuel A. Miller to Karolina M. and Nyck Walsh, $485,000

15 Pandora Dr.: Kenneth and Maria Reid to Amanda J. and Sean J. Talbot, $605,000

2 Valley Farm Road: Klepach FT and Kimberly K. Klepach to David and Sarah Martinez, $790,000

HAVERHILL

15 8th Ave.: David W. Thompson to Bay Flow LLC, $290,000

18-22 Essex St. Unit 16: April N. and Robert M. Ferraro to Elizabeth Duff, $169,900

217 Farrwood Dr. Unit 217: Mary K. Graham and Thomas B. Lee to Deborah H. Stevens, $290,000

55 Franklin St.: Wanda Torres-Deortega to Massiel A. Canela, $490,000

134 Hancock St.: Minerva Fernandez to Tracey Lyons, $450,000

44 Marina Dr.: Eric C. and Meredith K. Conte to Crystal M. and David M. Murch, $655,000

22 Mount Vernon St. Unit 4: Matthew Douglass to Emily R. Neault, $215,000

51 Myrtle St.: Carter Properties LLC to Mounir Elhout, $380,000

34 Newark St.: 34 Newark Street LLC to New LLC, $1,600,000

34 Newark St.: 34 Newark Street LLC to Newark Partners LLC, $1,600,000

130 Old Ferry Road Unit B: Tracy E. Jaffarian to Kathleen E. Michko, $255,000

17 Orange St.: 5C Construction LLC to Noura Daher and Tony Farah, $524,000

123 Pilgrim Road Unit 123: Alicia S. Dolson and Country A. Waldrom to Alexandra Brannelly and Gregory Vallente, $361,000

786 River St.: Double 9 Property 1 LLC to SCF RC Funding 4 LLC, $3,231,970

46 Rosemont St. Unit 46: Stacey M. Dame to Kayla and Tod Johnson, $325,000

18 S Grove St.: Kellie Morse to Ana R. Granillos, $425,000

229 S Main St.: Frederick G. Habeeb to Ann M. Allara and Ethel Kosta, $468,000

38 Saint Botolph St. Unit 38: Bellville Carl Est and Lisa M. Dejoie to Amanda and Steven Ryan, $350,000

9 Vreeland Ave.: Victor M. Perez to Arthur Chege, $499,000

132 W Meadow Road Unit 16: Derek B. and Meghan E. Jacoby to Ashley Marshall, $288,000

71 Whittier St.: Christopher Moro to George and Rosa Mazzeo, $500,000

