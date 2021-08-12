GROVELAND
47 Gardner St.: Emily R. and Samuel A. Miller to Karolina M. and Nyck Walsh, $485,000
15 Pandora Dr.: Kenneth and Maria Reid to Amanda J. and Sean J. Talbot, $605,000
2 Valley Farm Road: Klepach FT and Kimberly K. Klepach to David and Sarah Martinez, $790,000
HAVERHILL
15 8th Ave.: David W. Thompson to Bay Flow LLC, $290,000
18-22 Essex St. Unit 16: April N. and Robert M. Ferraro to Elizabeth Duff, $169,900
217 Farrwood Dr. Unit 217: Mary K. Graham and Thomas B. Lee to Deborah H. Stevens, $290,000
55 Franklin St.: Wanda Torres-Deortega to Massiel A. Canela, $490,000
134 Hancock St.: Minerva Fernandez to Tracey Lyons, $450,000
44 Marina Dr.: Eric C. and Meredith K. Conte to Crystal M. and David M. Murch, $655,000
22 Mount Vernon St. Unit 4: Matthew Douglass to Emily R. Neault, $215,000
51 Myrtle St.: Carter Properties LLC to Mounir Elhout, $380,000
34 Newark St.: 34 Newark Street LLC to New LLC, $1,600,000
34 Newark St.: 34 Newark Street LLC to Newark Partners LLC, $1,600,000
130 Old Ferry Road Unit B: Tracy E. Jaffarian to Kathleen E. Michko, $255,000
17 Orange St.: 5C Construction LLC to Noura Daher and Tony Farah, $524,000
123 Pilgrim Road Unit 123: Alicia S. Dolson and Country A. Waldrom to Alexandra Brannelly and Gregory Vallente, $361,000
786 River St.: Double 9 Property 1 LLC to SCF RC Funding 4 LLC, $3,231,970
46 Rosemont St. Unit 46: Stacey M. Dame to Kayla and Tod Johnson, $325,000
18 S Grove St.: Kellie Morse to Ana R. Granillos, $425,000
229 S Main St.: Frederick G. Habeeb to Ann M. Allara and Ethel Kosta, $468,000
38 Saint Botolph St. Unit 38: Bellville Carl Est and Lisa M. Dejoie to Amanda and Steven Ryan, $350,000
9 Vreeland Ave.: Victor M. Perez to Arthur Chege, $499,000
132 W Meadow Road Unit 16: Derek B. and Meghan E. Jacoby to Ashley Marshall, $288,000
71 Whittier St.: Christopher Moro to George and Rosa Mazzeo, $500,000