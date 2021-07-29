GROVELAND
8 Dana Dr.: Dana Drive RT and Kevin J. Murphy to David W. Jurgelon, $190,000
58 Gardner St.: Amy Mohr to Zachary Owens, $560,000
236 Main St.: Arthur N. and Rhonda J. Adams to Michael Gauron, $437,500
HAVERHILL
61 Acorn St. Unit 61: Lorinda H. and Richard Giarrusso to Katherine Garcia, $288,000
1 Alfred Park: Kevin J. Guertin to Allison S. Mazzotta, $400,000
30 Bennington St.: Anthony and Stacy L. Alestock to Daniel and Toni Gibbs, $567,000
84 Bradford Ave.: Annemarie and Paul Aliotta to Ervin Ottoniel-Gomez and Yanira Dauana-Guamuche, $400,000
70 Brickett Hill Cir. Unit 70: Andrea M. Deyermond to Eric C. and Meredith Conte, $352,000
10 Central Ave.: Amanda Diver to Michael J. Michaud, $340,000
38 Curtis St.: Med Properties LLC to Chmara INT and Jessica Chmara, $170,000
11 Edwin St.: David and Elizabeth Alves to Elizabeth Alves and Timothy S. Mackenzie, $85,000
28 Ellen St.: Anita M. and James D. Patti to Joseph Kanan and Lindsay M. Roche, $459,000
97 Gile St.: Jacqueline Guilbert to David F. and Anna Crossman, $389,000
88 Hyatt Ave.: Mary E. Croft-Lafrance and Brian J. Lafrance to Bradley and Elysia Perron, $444,900
45 Juniper Wood Dr.: Ashley Howard-White and Kirsten White to Bryan R. Berube, $583,000
1116 Main St.: Neda Development Corp to Commerce Drive LLC, $3,150,000
119 Pilgrim Road Unit 119: Ivanovitch Laurie Est and Sean M. Park to Ivonne T. and Johnathon M. Preston, $390,000
25 S Warren St.: Derek Vater to Jean R. Daniel, $652,000
100 S Williams St.: George B. and Samantha J. Chapell to Bridget L. Obrien and Brian Hough, $450,000
40 School St. Unit 3: Jessica Cann and Brian P. Delillo to Gina Cabrera, $205,000
15 Silver Birch Lane: Christine M. and Michael A. Madsen to Donna Fuchs, $565,000
2 Valley View Farm Road: Thomas M. Milne to Patrick Grayson-Hildonen and Trodriguez Hildonen, $700,000
70 W Meadow Road Unit 22: Stephen Woodward to Juan C. Hernandez and Ybelka Y. Ortiz, $240,000
57 Washington St. Unit 3a: Peter Vlahos to Michael J. Hughes, $215,000
7 Wedgewood Dr.: Abel Reyes to Marco A. Ceja, $640,000
17 Woodland Park Dr. Unit 17: Sara E. Wormald to John and Rebecca Mahoney, $358,000