Real Salt Lake (12-12-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (6-14-11, 12th in the Western Conference)
Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +100, Real Salt Lake +232, Draw +287; over/under is 1.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake travels to FC Dallas looking to avoid its fourth consecutive road loss.
FC Dallas is 3-14-10 against conference opponents. Ricardo Pepi ranks tenth in league action with 13 goals. FC Dallas has scored 43 goals.
Real Salt Lake is 11-10-5 in Western Conference games. Aaron Herrera is second in Western Conference action with nine assists. Real Salt Lake has 36 assists.
The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Szabolcs Schon leads FC Dallas with six assists. Jesus Ferreira has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.
Damir Kreilach has 14 goals and six assists for Real Salt Lake. Anderson Julio has four goals over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.
LAST 10 GAMES: FC Dallas: 1-5-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.
Real Salt Lake: 5-5-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, 5.9 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Facundo Quignon (injured), Ricardo Pepi (injured), John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured).
Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth, Marcelo Silva (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.