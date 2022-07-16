Sporting Kansas City (5-11-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (8-6-6, third in the Western Conference)
Sandy, Utah; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -127, Sporting Kansas City +333, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City square off in Western Conference play.
RSL is 6-4-4 against Western Conference opponents. RSL is 6-4 in games decided by one goal.
Sporting KC is 4-7-3 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC has scored 19 goals while allowing 35 for a -16 goal differential.
The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. Sporting KC won the last meeting 1-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Justen Glad has three goals for RSL. Jefferson Savarino has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.
Johnny Russell has six goals for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has two goals over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
Sporting KC: 3-5-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 2.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Bret Halsey (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Bobby Wood (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).
Sporting KC: Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Graham Zusi (injured), Roger Espinoza (injured), Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.