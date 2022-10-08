Portland Timbers (11-8-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (11-9-10, seventh in the Western Conference)
Sandy, Utah; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -113, Portland +265, Draw +285; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake faces the Portland Timbers in a conference matchup.
RSL is 9-8-8 in Western Conference games. RSL ranks ninth in the league drawing 160 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.
The Timbers are 10-6-9 against Western Conference opponents. Jaroslaw Niezgoda paces the seventh-ranked scoring team in the league with nine goals. The Timbers have scored 50.
The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson Julio has three goals and one assist for RSL. Sergio Cordova has scored five goals over the last 10 games.
Niezgoda has nine goals for the Timbers. Dairon Asprilla has scored four goals over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 2-4-4, averaging one goal, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.
Timbers: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Bobby Wood (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).
Timbers: Hunter Sulte (injured), Blake Bodily (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
