Portland Timbers (15-13-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (13-13-6, eighth in the Western Conference)
Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -109, Portland +268, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Albert Rusnak leads Real Salt Lake into a matchup with Portland following a two-goal showing against San Jose.
Real Salt Lake is 12-11-5 against Western Conference opponents. Real Salt Lake has allowed 33 of its 51 goals conceded in the second half of contests.
The Timbers are 14-10-4 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is fifth in the Western Conference with 69 cards, racking up two red cards. Dario Zuparic leads the team with eight yellow cards.
The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. Portland won the last meeting 6-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Damir Kreilach has 15 goals and seven assists for Real Salt Lake. Rusnak has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.
Felipe Mora has 11 goals and four assists for Portland this year. Dairon Asprilla has five goals over the last 10 games for the Timbers.
LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 5-5-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.4 assists, six shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.
Portland: 6-3-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth, Marcelo Silva, Toni Datkovic.
Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.