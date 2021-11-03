CHARLOTTE — Panthers quarterback PJ Walker started his Wednesday press conference feeling confident about his starting chances against the Patriots on Sunday.
A few hours prior, Sam Darnold participated in pre-practice drills with running back Christian McCaffrey before disappearing during the 20-minute portion open to media. Walker took the first-team reps, Rhule said, a change from his usual scout team duties.
Rhule added that Walker, who he previously coached at Temple, practiced well while Darnold was “extremely limited.”
“He was limited today to just pre-practice stuff in the drills,” Rhule said. Which is just extremely limited. He is in the (concussion) protocol. This was the next step for him.”
Darnold’s situation would have to improve quickly for him to be ready to play against New England. NFL teams usually install their gameplans on Wednesday and use Thursday to finalize them. The Panthers hold walkthroughs on Fridays before a light Saturday practice.
There is faith throughout the coaching staff and locker room that Walker is capable of handling the offense for at least a week while Darnold recovers. He did exactly that last year, filling in for an injured Teddy Bridgewater in Week 11 against Detroit.
Carolina won that game 20-0 as Walker threw for 258 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He completed 70% of his passes and only rushed twice. A solid performance for a quarterback who didn’t know he was starting until after Bridgewater warmed up. At the time, Rhule thought Bridgewater looked limited in his ability and informed Walker he was the guy.
Unlike a year ago, Walker will have a full week of preparation which should bode well for a crisp performance.
“I think now it’s just more me getting in a rhythm with the guys,” Walker said. “Having those guys hear me in the huddle, hearing how I call names, my patients in the huddle and cadence. It’s all those small little things that I want to be sharp with this week.”
Leading the first team should intensify Walker’s offensive command. Rhule stressed that he must protect the football and be more sharp in the red zone. The two shouted at each other Sunday in Atlanta when Walker nearly threw an interception on his first play. Rhule said he knows Walker so well that they can speak to each other like that and quickly move on.
The lesson remains. Walker must play within himself for Carolina to compete with Bill Belichick and the buttoned-up Patriots. And Walker hasn’t officially been named the starter. Carolina will likely withhold Darnold’s status as late as they can, but Walker carried himself like a No. 1 quarterback Wednesday.
“As a quarterback, we put a lot of preparation into each week altogether,” Walker said. “So for me, it’s just go out there and slow down. Sometimes I play fast and I need to slow myself down.”
Having McCaffrey next to him behind center would help relieve pressure. An All-Pro running back with elite pass-catching skills naturally slows the quarterback down. But Rhule said McCaffrey was “pretty limited” Wednesday. He didn’t do much more than Darnold.
The Panthers will likely have to keep waiting on McCaffrey. Walker, Darnold and fantasy football owners everywhere are eager for his return.
