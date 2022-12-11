Wisconsin Badgers (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2)
Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -4.5; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Wisconsin Badgers after Filip Rebraca scored 22 points in Iowa's 75-56 win against the Iowa State Cyclones.
The Hawkeyes have gone 5-0 at home. Iowa is 6-2 against opponents with a winning record.
The Badgers are 1-0 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.
The Hawkeyes and Badgers match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Iowa.
Tyler Wahl is averaging 13.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.6 points and 1.8 steals for Wisconsin.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.