CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year contract extension with wide receiver DJ Moore, according to the team. The contract is worth $61.9 million in new money and $41.6 in guaranteed cash, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
Moore, a 2018 first-round selection, was set to play 2022 on the final year of his rookie contract. Carolina has been working on extending Moore for a while and finally reached an agreement on Friday. The contact averages out to more than $20 million per season, making Moore the third-highest paid receiver in football. Only Davante Adams ($28.2 million) and DeAndre Hopkins ($27.2 million) make more.
Despite the Panthers’ offensive struggles, Moore has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in three straight seasons. He is already fourth all time in franchise receiving yards, behind Steve Smith, Muhsin Muhammad, and Greg Olson.
Locking Moore into a long-term contract should provide immediate cap relief. The Panthers also restructured the contract of wide receiver Robby Anderson on Friday. The move freed up $5.8 million in cap space by converting about $11.8 million of his salary to a signing bonus.
Moore, Anderson, and second-year receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. highlight an explosive receiver room around which new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo can build — for whomever starts at quarterback in Week 1.
©2022 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.