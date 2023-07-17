FILE - Divided at the 50-yard line, Oklahoma fans in red and Texas fans in burnt orange fill the Cotton Bowl for the annual Red River Rivalry NCAA college football game Oct. 11, 2008, in Dallas. The Red River Rivalry is back! The name, that is. The game never went anywhere. Allstate was announced Monday, July 17, 2023, as the new title sponsor of the annual matchup played every year at the Cotton Bowl. And with it comes the return of the “Red River Rivalry” nickname, ditching the unpopular Red River Showdown used since 2014.