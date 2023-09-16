Even with an extra two days of rest Chris Sale didn’t have anywhere near his usual stuff. His fastball averaged 91.4 mph, far slower than his season average of 94.1, and his off-speed pitches were well below their averages as well.
Sale found a way to make it work, and but his teammates let him down.
The veteran left-hander mowed down the Blue Jays, holding the opposition hitless into the fifth inning and finishing with one run allowed on two hits over six-plus innings. That, combined with Rafael Devers’ two-run home run in the sixth, was nearly enough to get the job done, but a catastrophic miscue in center field on what would have been the final out allowed Toronto to tie the game and force extra innings.
The Blue Jays eventually went on to win 4-3 in 13 innings on a walk-off infield single by Whit Merrifield, who rolled a soft chopper down the third base line that Devers didn’t have a play on, allowing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to score from third.
“Tough one,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We pitched well, but we’ve got to figure out this hitting with men in scoring position, we’ve got to be better, it’s been going on for a while.”
Toronto’s first hit didn’t come until Alejandro Kirk laced a line drive to the right field wall with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, but Alex Verdugo nailed him at second trying to stretch the single into a double to swiftly end the threat.
Sale also walked a pair, but otherwise he was dominant in spite of his diminished stuff until coming back out for the seventh when he allowed a leadoff solo home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
“I know he had some good games this season but to me that was his best one as far hitting his spots, the pitchability was outstanding today,” Cora said. “Today is a big step for us because we know the 97-98 isn’t going to be there all the time, but compare this one with the Kansas City one, in Kansas City he grinded through it with the same stuff, and this one he was able to pitch. And that was good to see.”
Though Sale may never be the dominant force he was earlier in his career, Saturday was an encouraging sign that he’s still capable of taking over a game through superior command and sheer tenacity. Entering the final season of his five-year, $145 million contract, the Red Sox will be counting on Sale remain a contributor, especially as they look to improve the rotation around him this coming winter.
Unfortunately, Sale and the Red Sox pitchers continue to get minuscule run support.
Boston’s bats have been ice cold over the past few days and once again struggled to get going against Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt. The Red Sox stretched their scoreless streak to 16 innings after failing to get a run across through the fifth inning, but in the sixth Devers finally broke the ice with an opposite field blast to the left field bleachers.
The home run was Devers’ 32nd of the season, tied for the second-highest mark of his career, and also gave him 97 RBI.
Other than the home run Bassitt was terrific, allowing the two runs on four hits over seven innings. He also walked three and struck out five while throwing 110 pitches.
After Guerrero’s home run Sale gave way to reliever Josh Winckowski, who promptly walked the bases loaded before Brennan Bernardino escaped the jam by drawing a popup to end the seventh-inning threat. Chris Martin got in trouble too after putting runners at the corners with one out in the eighth, but the Red Sox top setup man escaped the jam unscathed.
John Schreiber wasn’t so fortunate in the ninth.
After Cavan Biggio reached on a single and took second on a wild pitch, Schreiber forced a lineout and drew a sharp line drive to center field off the bat of Daulton Varsho that should have ended the game. But rookie Ceddanne Rafaela, renowned for his defensive prowess, misread the ball off the bat and couldn’t recover in time, allowing the ball to fly over his head to tie the game.
“We expect him to make that play and he expects himself to make that play,” Cora said. “It’s just a mistake and he’ll learn from it, and he’ll be better for the next one.”
Schreiber stranded the go-ahead run at third and from there the bullpen and defense did everything it could to extend the game. Nick Robertson worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the 10th and Luis Urias turned an unassisted double play to help Zack Weiss get through the 11th. The Blue Jays answered Pablo Reyes’ go-ahead RBI single with a Bo Bichette game-tying sacrifice fly in the 12th, but Boston’s failure to score again in the 13th proved costly.
In the end the Red Sox finished 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 batters. Toronto went 3 for 16 while stranding 13, but the last hit made all the difference.
Now Boston (74-75) finds itself below .500 for the first time since June 30. The Red Sox will look to avert the sweep on Sunday when Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.56 ERA) takes on Toronto’s Hyun Jin Ryu (3-3, 2.93). First pitch is scheduled for 1:37 p.m.
Casas placed on IL
After being scratched from the lineup for the second straight day, Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. The club recalled Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester to fill Casas’ spot on the active roster.
While Casas could technically return for the last few games of the season, it seems more likely the rookie’s terrific season is over given where Boston is in the standings and the 23-year-old’s importance to the organization’s future. Casas has appeared in 132 games and recorded 502 plate appearances, and during that stretch he’s batted .263 with 24 home runs, 65 RBI, 21 doubles, 70 walks and an .856 OPS.
Dalbec had only appeared in 10 big leagues games prior to this weekend’s call-up, but the 28-year-old has enjoyed a productive season with the WooSox. He ranks among the minor league’s top power hitters with 33 home runs and a .938 OPS, and he’s also recorded 18 stolen bases for the WooSox as well.
Cora also told reporters prior to Saturday’s game that Corey Kluber (right shoulder inflammation) has been shut down and won’t pitch again this season. Kluber has been on the IL since June '21.
©2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.