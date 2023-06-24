Boston Red Sox (40-37, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-45, fourth in the AL Central)
Chicago; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: James Paxton (3-1, 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-8, 6.51 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -121, White Sox +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.
Chicago has a 32-45 record overall and an 18-20 record at home. The White Sox have a 12-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.
Boston has gone 19-19 in road games and 40-37 overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .261, which ranks third in the AL.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run and 18 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.
Masataka Yoshida has eight home runs, 26 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .307 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 17-for-43 with five doubles, two triples and seven RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 12 runs
Red Sox: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs
INJURIES: White Sox: Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)
Red Sox: Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
