NEW YORK — The Yankees fell to 3-4 since the loss of Aaron Judge with a 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Red Sox before a sellout crowd of 46,138 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night.
Enrique Hernandez gave the Red Sox the lead against Ron Marinaccio in the top of the 10th with a one-out RBI single past a drawn-in and diving Anthony Volpe. Ghost runner / pinch runner Adam Duvall scored from third.
The Yankees, who dropped the rubber game against their historic rivals, could not get their ghost runner home in the bottom of the 10th against righthander Chris Martin.
With DJ LeMahieu on second, Billy McKinney -- who made a leaping catch near the leftfield wall to end the top of the 10th -- hit a fly ball to right that sent LeMahieu to third. But Jose Trevino and Volpe, in his first at-bat of the night, both struck out to end it.
The Yankees, who did not homer for the first time in nine games, scored seven runs in the series. So did Boston.
The Yankees are off on Monday. They will visit Citi Field starting Tuesday for a two-game Subway Series against the reeling Mets. The pitching matchups: Luis Severino vs. Max Scherzer on Tuesday and Gerrit Cole vs. Justin Verlander on Wednesday.
The Yankees led 2-1 in the eighth, but a defensive lapse by Gleyber Torres helped the Red Sox tie it.
Hernandez led off with a single to left. McKinney fielded it and fired to second on a bounce, and the Yankees watched in horror as Torres allowed the throw to sail past him without making any perceptible effort to move his glove or shift his body to catch it.
Hernandez took second as Anthony Rizzo retrieved the ball up the first-base line in foul territory. Torres was charged with an error.
Michael King then walked Reese McGuire. Pablo Reyes sacrificed the runners along and the tying run scored on a grounder to second by Jarren Durran.
If not for the Torres error, the run that made it 2-2 might not have scored. But because King walked McGuire, the run counted as earned.
After Justin Turner led off the second with a home run off Clarke Schmidt to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead, the Yankees got lucky in the bottom half to take the lead.
Runners were on second and third with two outs when Trevino hit a grounder up the middle. Hernandez, the second baseman, was waiting for the ball in the hopes of turning it into an inning-ending out, but the ball had other ideas. It banged off second base and into centerfield for a two-run single.
Red Sox righthander Brayan Bello held the Yankees to three hits and those two gift runs in seven innings. The Red Sox wound up outhitting the Yankees 7-3.
Schmidt allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, walked none and struck out four. In his last five starts, he has a 2.42 ERA.
Before the game, the Yankees got a scare when Carlos Rodon drilled teammate Willie Calhoun in the left biceps area with a fastball during a live batting practice session. Calhoun hopped around in pain before heading into the Yankees' clubhouse.
Fortunately for the Yankees, Calhoun’s pain was only temporary. He remained in the lineup as the leadoff hitter and rightfielder and went 0-for-3 before being removed in the top of the sixth with the Yankees leading 2-1.
In 2021, Calhoun suffered a left forearm fracture when he was hit by a pitch while playing for Texas. He feared a replay when the fastball from Rodon made his arm go numb for about two minutes.
“I kind of had the same feeling when I broke my arm,” Calhoun said. “So I was like, ‘Not again.’ But everything’s good.”
Rodon threw 29 pitches to Calhoun and Harrison Bader.
“I thought he looked really good,” Aaron Boone said. “Probably stuff-wise was as good as I've seen going back to spring. It seemed like he was like 93 to 96 [mph], but it just had that gear to it and without him reaching for it. So all in all, another good day.”
Boone said Rodon will throw another live batting practice on Thursday before heading out to make his first minor-league rehab start. Rodon has not pitched this season because of forearm and back issues after signing a six-year, $162 million contract.
©2023 Newsday. Visit at newsday.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.