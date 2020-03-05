Red Sox have decision to make with injured Sale

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It hasn’t been a good six months for ex-Boston Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski.
Not only was he fired less than a year after winning a World Series title, but his replacement, Chaim Bloom, the new baseball ops staff and long-time ownership group have scrapped the organization he built.
Bloom’s expertise is developing minor leaguers, especially pitchers. One of his first acts was cutting $59 million in payroll (see Mookie Betts and David Price trade to Dodgers).
Now, Dombrowski’s name has returned at Fort Myers.
Dombrowski’s best work in building a World Series champion, most people believed, was acquiring Chris Sale for some good prospects.
Then, a few months after the World Series championship, he signed Sale to a five-year extension.
Sale has been the lead topic of discussion in Fort Myers after 15 pitches of live batting practice on Sunday. On Monday morning he complained of pain in his elbow, similar to what he felt last August 9 in Cleveland, that ended his season.
By now you’ve heard Sale’s disappointment. We’ve heard it before when he’s struggled, though ramped up a bit due to potential ramifications.
“I know how important I am to this franchise … to this team,” said Sale. “That’s evident in the press conference I had in spring training last year, with the (new) contract, and I couldn’t possibly feel worse about any situation I’ve ever felt in my entire life.
“Because of that, plain and simple. I’ve never. I don’t think I’ve ever let anybody down this hard, ever.”
It’s what Sale said, after expressing his disappointment, that raises a few eyebrows.
He’s been told, even before he was drafted in 2007 out of Florida Gulf Coast University. that because of the way he throws, his elbow is doomed.
By “doomed” they meant Tommy John surgery.
About five years ago, his former catcher with the White Sox, Tyler Flowers, now on the Atlanta Braves, touched on it for a Bleacher Report story.
“You definitely notice that arm angle,” Flowers said. “That cross-body, cross-fire action.”
After struggles early in his college career, he went from “over-the-top” to a low three-quarters slot. While going through his windup, almost touching his ear with the ball with his left hand, he basically whips his arm across his torqued body.
It has always looked stressful on his arm.
“People have been telling me this (arm problem) is going to happen for years,” said Sale yesterday. “I don’t know if they get to say ‘I told you so’ if I’ve made it long enough to where that’s dissolved.”
Here’s where the problem is. The Red Sox have guaranteed Sale $145 million through the 2024 season.
They have committed to him for five years, before the first penny has been paid.
There is a line that we are dealing with: Getting Sale healthy for 2020 and keeping him around through 2024.
“That’s my biggest issue. That’s what makes it tough to sleep,” Sale said. “I don’t think I’ve ever let anybody down this hard, ever.”
When a reporter shot back, “But it’s not your fault,” he had a return volley.
“Tell that to everyone!” he said.
Which means he’s been hearing the comments, particularly the ones about him being fragile and injury prone.
Dombrowski decided, despite some shaky injury experiences during the World Series run in 2018 in which he threw only 20 regular season innings after July 27, to pay him a year before his previous deal expired.
Why didn’t he wait?
Well, Bloom and the Red Sox have decisions to make. Those gurus that predicted Sale’s throwing motion, while lasting more than a decade, will eventually break down were eventually right.
Maybe Tommy John surgery and a full year away from the game is what he needs. Remember, the Red Sox hired an interim manager for a reason. Expectations are lower than that of teams like the Yankees and Dodgers.
It was mentioned that maybe he’ll have to change his throwing motion, sort of akin to power pitchers losing their fastball and becoming tacticians.
“That’s not who I am,” said Sale. “That’s not how I’ve ever played this game … It’s everything I got ‘til the manager takes the ball out of my hand. And that’s what I got to get back to, and whether it works or doesn’t. I’m not afraid of the other side.”
I know six New England states that are.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.