Boston Red Sox (21-14, third in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (15-19, fourth in the NL East)
Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-1, 5.34 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (2-2, 6.91 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -125, Red Sox +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their eight-game win streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.
Philadelphia is 15-19 overall and 8-7 in home games. The Phillies have hit 37 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.
Boston is 8-7 in road games and 21-14 overall. The Red Sox are 19-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.
Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 12 doubles and four home runs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 11-for-36 with two doubles, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.
Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 20 extra base hits (nine doubles and 11 home runs). Masataka Yoshida is 16-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .236 batting average, 6.06 ERA, outscored by 22 runs
Red Sox: 8-2, .319 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs
INJURIES: Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Andrew Bellatti: 15-Day IL (tricep), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)
Red Sox: Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
