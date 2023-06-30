Boston Red Sox (40-42, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (45-37, fourth in the AL East)
Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: James Paxton (3-1, 3.19 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-5, 3.60 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -143, Red Sox +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox on Friday to start a three-game series.
Toronto is 45-37 overall and 23-15 in home games. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.
Boston has a 40-42 record overall and a 19-21 record on the road. The Red Sox are 16-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.
The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 4-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 10-for-38 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.
Justin Turner has 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 RBI for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 13-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs
Red Sox: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 12 runs
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Red Sox: James Paxton: day-to-day (knee), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
