FILE - Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) controls a puck during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Detroit Red Wings acquired defenseman Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, a trade that gives them another veteran player late in a busy offseason of additions.