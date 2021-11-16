DETROIT -- The Red Wings are finding it difficult to win on the road.
Dallas handed the Wings their second consecutive loss on this four-game road trip Tuesday, defeating the Wings 5-2.
The Wings (8-8-2) rallied to slice a 3-0 deficit to 3-2 on goals by Filip Zadina and Dylan Larkin (power play) in the second period, but couldn't complete the comeback.
Dallas regained a two-goal lead on a wraparound goal by Jason Robertson at 3:48 of the third period on goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. Robertson added an empty-net goal, his third goal this season, to cap the scoring.
Trailing 3-0 midway in the second period the Wings - after coach Jeff Blashill's time out - finally awoke.
Zadina scored on a nice backhanded goal, after receiving a pass from Sam Gagner on a 2-on-1 rush. It was Zadina's third goal, but first since Oct. 30.
Larkin then cut the Dallas lead to 3-2 with a power-play goal at 14:39. Rookies Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond assisted on Larkin's goal, his eighth, as he whistled a shot from the hashmark past goalie Jake Oettinger.
Ryan Suter, Jamie Benn, Roope Hintz had the Stars' (6-6-2) goals.
The Wings play Thursday in Vegas and Saturday in Arizona to conclude this road trip.
