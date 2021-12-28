Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (8-12-6, eighth in the Metropolitan)
Elmont; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 victory over the Devils.
The Islanders are 4-9-2 against conference opponents. New York is last in the league averaging just 5.6 points per game. Mathew Barzal leads them with 17 total points.
The Red Wings are 9-7-2 against conference opponents. Detroit ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 7.7 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 4.9 assists.
In their last meeting on Dec. 14, Detroit won 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Barzal has 17 total points for the Islanders, five goals and 12 assists. Anders Lee has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.
Larkin leads the Red Wings with 29 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 14 assists. Lucas Raymond has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.
LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-3-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.
Red Wings: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.
INJURIES: Islanders: Robin Salo: out (covid-19), Matt Martin: out (covid-19), Kyle Palmieri: day to day (lower body), Mathew Barzal: out (covid-19).
Red Wings: Alex Nedeljkovic: out (covid-19), Michael Rasmussen: out (covid-19), Robby Fabbri: out (covid-19), Filip Zadina: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.