FILE -Tyler Reddick (8) looks on before NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Dover, Del. Tyler Reddick can add Michael Jordan to his contacts list. Reddick made the surprise jump -- his current Richard Childress team would say ill-timed jump -- to join Jordan's 22XI Racing in 2024. Well, that's one driver off the free-agent market.