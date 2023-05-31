Cincinnati Reds (25-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (28-26, fifth in the AL East)
Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luke Weaver (1-2, 5.45 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Red Sox: James Paxton (1-1, 5.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -179, Reds +152; over/under is 10 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Boston Red Sox.
Boston is 28-26 overall and 15-12 in home games. The Red Sox have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .432.
Cincinnati is 25-29 overall and 11-15 on the road. The Reds have the best team on-base percentage in the NL at .334.
The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 13 home runs while slugging .498. Justin Turner is 10-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.
Jonathan India has 15 doubles and five home runs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 18-for-45 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by six runs
Reds: 6-4, .300 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs
INJURIES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford: day-to-day (foot), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Reds: TJ Friedl: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
