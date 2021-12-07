Evansville (4-7) vs. Southeast Missouri (4-4)
Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Shamar Givance and Evansville will face Eric Reed Jr. and Southeast Missouri. The senior Givance has scored 25 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Reed, a junior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.
SUPER SENIORS: Evansville has benefited heavily from its seniors. Givance, Jawaun Newton, Noah Frederking and Evan Kuhlman have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team's scoring this year and 85 percent of all Purple Aces points over the team's last five games.
FUELING THE OFFENSE: Givance has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last three games. Givance has accounted for 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.
SLIPPING AT 65: Evansville is 0-5 when it allows at least 65 points and 4-2 when it holds opponents to less than 65.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Redhawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Purple Aces. Southeast Missouri has 33 assists on 77 field goals (42.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Evansville has assists on 28 of 68 field goals (41.2 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri attempts more free throws per game than any other OVC team. The Redhawks have averaged 22.3 foul shots per game this season.
