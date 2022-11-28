Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6)
Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles.
The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.
The Terrapins have gone 0-0 away from home. Maryland ranks second in the Big Ten with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Reese averaging 3.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: El Ellis is shooting 39.4% and averaging 17.2 points for the Cardinals. JJ Traynor is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers for Louisville.
Donta Scott is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Terrapins. Reese is averaging 15.0 points for Maryland.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
