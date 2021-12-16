Ball State (4-5) vs. Illinois State (6-5)
Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Luke Bumbalough and Ball State will take on Antonio Reeves and Illinois State. Bumbalough is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Reeves has scored 26 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games.
TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Reeves is averaging 21.1 points to lead the way for the Redbirds. Complementing Reeves is Sy Chatman, who is maintaining an average of 14.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Cardinals are led by Bumbalough, who is averaging 13.1 points.LOVE FOR LUKE: Bumbalough has connected on 42.4 percent of the 59 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 28 over his last five games. He's also converted 63 percent of his foul shots this season.
COLD SPELL: Ball State has lost its last three road games, scoring 67 points, while allowing 90.3 per game.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Redbirds have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cardinals. Illinois State has an assist on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three contests while Ball State has assists on 32 of 79 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State is rated first among MVC teams with an average of 79.9 points per game.
