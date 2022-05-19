The 36 referees appointed by FIFA on Thursday to work the 2022 World Cup from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 in Qatar:
Abdulrahman Al Jasson, Qatar; Iván Barton, El Salvador; Chris Beath, Australia; Raphael Claus, Brazil; Matthew Conger, New Zealand; Ismail Elfath, United States; Mario Escobar, Guatemala; Alireza Faghani, Iran; Stéphanie Frappart, France; Bakary Gassama, Gambia;
Mustapha Ghorbal, Algeria; Victor Gomes, South Africa; István Kovács, Romania; Danny Makkelie, Nethlerlands; Szymon Marciniak, Poland; Said Martinez, Honduras; Antonio Mateu, Spain; Andrés Matonte, Uruguay; Mohammed Abdulla Mohamed, United Arab Emirates; Salima Mukansanga, Rwanda;
Maguette Ndiaye, Senegal; Ma Ning, China; Michael Oliver, England; Daniele Orsato, Italy; Kevin Ortega, Peru; César Ramos, Mexico; Fernando Rapallini, Argentina; Wilton Sampaio, Brazil; Daniel Siebert, Germany; Janny Sikazwe, Zambia;
Anthony Taylor, England; Facundo Tello, Argentina; Clément Turpin, France; Jesús Valenzuela, Venezuela; Slavko Vinčić, Slovenia; Yoshimi Yamashita, Japan.
