LOS ANGELES — Reggie Jackson hit a step-back jumper with 2.2 seconds remaining to give the Clippers a 106-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday afternoon at Staples Center.
Jackson — who scored nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter — hit a 20-footer following a timeout after Orlando tied it at 104 on Cole Anthony’s three-pointer with 23.6 seconds left.
The Clippers held on for their third straight victory when Terrence Ross missed a three-point try at the buzzer.
Luke Kennard had a season-high 23 points and seven three-pointers for the Clippers. Terance Mann added 16 points.
The Clippers were missing Paul George for the second consecutive game because of a right elbow contusion.
