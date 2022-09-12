DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022--
The "Hybrid Fiber Optic Connectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hybrid fiber optic connectors market size reached US$ 760.62 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,157.57 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.25% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Hybrid fiber optic connectors combine fiber, power, and low voltage control signal in a single unit. They are widely used in high-definition (HD) broadcast television (TV) cameras to produce and transmit TV programming. At present, several manufacturers are focusing on designing a comprehensive and extensive range of hybrid connectors and cable assemblies, which are useful in harsh environmental conditions to meet the specific and changing requirements of users.
The escalating demand for a safe and spark-free medium in dangerous areas comprising aircraft fuel cells or volatile gases represents one of the significant stimulating the growth of the hybrid fiber optic connectors market across the globe. Moreover, connectors fabricated from stainless steel can withstand corrosive elements when exposed to extremely harsh environments.
These connectors can also protect interfaces from damage caused by dirt, dust, and moisture during outdoor activities at venues, such as professional sports arenas. Besides this, as military and aerospace systems perform in adverse surroundings, inclement weather, and unfavorable climates, there is a rise in the need for robust fiber optic interconnects and expanded beam connectors that offer less susceptibility and enhanced ease in cleaning small particles of dirt and dust.
Furthermore, hybrid fiber optic connectors are gaining traction in the oil and gas industry as they assist in gaining critical data about oil reserve levels, machinery and equipment performance, and environmental conditions. Apart from this, market players are launching connectors that deliver rugged, reliable, and user-friendly connectivity solutions for medical applications, including operating rooms.
These high-performance connectors have a smooth, easy-to-clean surface, anti-kink boot design, integrated sealing cover, and a reliable push-pull locking mechanism that makes them easy to handle with gloved hands.
