FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have arrested one suspect and are looking for a second in connection with a fatal shooting in Framingham over the weekend, officials said Wednesday.
Aaron Sutton, 49, faces arraignment Wednesday on murder and other charges in connection with the shooting of Eric Hargett, 34, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a news conference.
The suspect's brother, Eugene Sutton Jr. 52, remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, she said.
Police responding to a 911 call about gunfire found the victim dead early Saturday morning inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. He did not live at the apartment.
The victim and the Suttons had been in contact via cellphone before the shooting and agreed to meet at the apartment, Ryan said. Hargett was shot and robbed of money and other items, she said.
Investigators have also recovered a gun they think was used in the shooting.
It was not clear if the suspects had attorneys who could comment on the allegations.
Hargrett was a father of two, according to the MetroWest Daily News.