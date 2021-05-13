BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — Police in Bristol announced an arrest Thursday in connection with the posting of stickers bearing an image of Adolf Hitler in town last month.
Chase Gilroy, 26, of Warwick, turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued, Police Chief Kevin Lynch said in a statement.
Gilroy was released on personal recognizance on charges of vandalism and conspiracy to commit vandalism. He's due back in court June 18. It was not clear if he had an attorney.
Six stickers that also included the phrase “white boy summer” were found in town on April 24 after a resident reported finding one on an exterior window at the library, police.
Police then released surveillance images of two suspects.
Gilroy's fingerprints were found on some of the stickers, police said. Detectives are still trying to identify the second suspect.
The phrase “white boy summer” originates with Chet Hanks, movie star Tom Hanks’ son, who said the phrase is not meant to be racist. It is not clear if there is a connection.