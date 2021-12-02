NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — One person is in custody following a late night shooting in Northampton that left a 39-year-old man dead, prosecutors said Thursday.

Police were called to the scene by a bystander at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the office of Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he was pronounced dead.

A short time later, the suspect was detained.

The suspect faces arraignment Thursday in Northampton District Court on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, the statement said.

No names or any other details were released.

